GHS Class of 1963 celebrates 55th reunion

GALION — The Galion High School Class of 1963 held their 55th class reunion on Saturday, August 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the former Galion Country Club, 4810 State Route 309, Galion. The co-chairmen were Juanita Carter, Donna Wilson and Nancy Reid. Thirty-one classmates, 13 spouses and guests attended. Classmates came from Florida, Mississippi, Kentucky and Illinois as well as several locations in Ohio.

Juanita Carter, Annie Carter and their helpers prepared a delicious cook out of hamburgers, bratwurst and a wonderful variety of fresh and tasty foods. No one went away hungry.Juanita and Annie are currently remodeling the old Galion Country Club and hope to open it to the public in the future as The Clubhouse Restaurant. We are fortunate to have such a lovely place to hold these group events.

The afternoon was spent socializing, laughing and reminiscing about so many fun times and events we shared while growing up together. Everyone had a wonderful time and truly just enjoyed visiting with one another.

A beautifully decorated and delicious cake was made by Amy Heitzman complete with a logo of our class of ‘63 tiger and a picture of the old Galion Senior High School.

Doug Beyer, our “Music Man”, brought his huge collection of music of the 1950s and ’60s for our enjoyment … great reminders of the music “in our day”.

A huge thank you goes to Kathie Pontinen Hazlett (wife of classmate, Jerry Hazlett) for taking our group picture. Kathie and John Renock helped with getting everyone lined up for the group photo. Four people took pictures throughout the day so we had a good selection for our Facebook page at Galion High School Class of 1963. Donna Wilson is the administrator of the website and does a fantastic job keeping everyone up to date through it.

A viewing table was set up with many old pictures to be identified. Photo and memory books, including obituaries of all deceased class members, were available for viewing. A slide show of ‘then and now’ pictures of our classmates over the years was enjoyed by all. There were 55th class reunion bookmarks available for our classmates which included a picture of our class tiger, date and time of our reunion and a picture of the old Galion Senior High School. There were 164 graduates in the Class of 1963, and 44 are deceased that we are aware of.

Reprints of our 1963 Spy (compliments if Donna Wilson) were available to those who did not have a Spy and some leftover 50th class reunion booklets Nancy Reid had made were also available for those who may have missed the 50th reunion.

Juanita, Donna and Nancy would like to thank everyone who participated in any way to make our 55th reunion a success.

Our class holds monthly luncheons at the Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West, at noon on the second Friday of each month from April through December, so come and join us!

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_GHS-Class-of-1963.jpg