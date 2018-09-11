Galion students without necessary shots will not be allowed in school

GALION — The following are immunization requirements for all 7th grade students at Galion Middle School and all seniors at Galion High School. All students in these two grades must have proof of immunization or an appointment for immunization. The deadline was Monday.

Any students who do not have either of these completed will be excluded from school. The Ohio Department of Health, under Ohio Revised Code 3701.13 and 3313.671, requires the following:

All 7th grade students for the 2018-2019 school year are required to provide written proof that they have received a dose of Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) and Meningococcal (meningitis) vaccines.

All 12th grade students for the 2018-2019 school year are required to provide written proof they have received the Meningococcal (meningitis) vaccine after the age of 16.

Students may obtain the Tdap and/or Meningococcal vaccines from their private physician or the Galion City Health Department. Families can schedule an appointment with the Galion City Health Department by calling 419-468-1075. Families are encouraged to call the Middle School office at 419-468-3134 or the High School office at 419-468-6500 with specific questions about the requirements.

