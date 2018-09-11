Sherer family holds 113th reunion

GALION — Thirty-two people attended the 113th Sherer Family Reunion at Galion Pointe Church Christian Life Center on Aug. 12, 2018.

Due to president Mark Whiteamire’s absence. Larry Sherer welcomed members and Jean Sherer offered prayer, after which everyone enjoyed a delicious pot luck lunch. Larry then led the business meeting including treasurer’s report by Lon Leapley and secretary’s report by Katie Leapley. Nominations for next years officers were taken and approved: Mark Whiteamire, president; Katie Leapley, Lon Leapley, treasurer; Alan Laughbaum, corresponding secretary.

Members present identified themselves and their William Sherer family ancestors.

Prizes were awarded for: Oldest Woman – Christine Cook, 100 years; Oldest Man – Alan Laughbaum, 90 years; Youngest Girl – Kelly Barnett, 29 years; Youngest Boy – Carter Barnett, 2 years; Longest Military Service – Mike Flohr, 33 years; Longest Married – Alan and Shirley Laughbaum, 68 years; Traveled Farthest – Larry and Mary Lou Sherer, 125 miles.

New Births – Kensley Renee Barnett, 2 months.

The reunion was dedicated to Christine Cook, 100 years old. The Revolving Attendance Trophy was awarded to Christine Cook Family with nine members present.

