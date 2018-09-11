Annual car show Sept. 23 at Galion Historical Society

GALION — The Galion Historical Society will have its 10th car show Sept. 23 on the Historic Union School Yard, across the street from the historical society. Join society members for music, food, 50/50 raffles, door prizes, and tours of the Galion Historical Society. The Car Show is noon to 5 p.m. The entry fee to participate is $10 and registration for vehicles starts at noon. All makes, models, and years are welcome. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registrants and 25 awards will be givenm by non-professional judges. Tours of Brownella Cottage will be available on the hour from 1- 3 p.m. Tours are $5 per adult and $3 per child. The Galion History Museum, in the Brownella Carriage House, will be open free of charge.

