Another eatery coming to town? Liquor permit sought for Mexican restaurant at empty Iron Works Grill

GALION — Another new restaurant venture may soon open in Galion.

A liquor license has been applied for for a Mexican-style restaurant. The company applying for the license is Las Vias LLC and is planning on opening the restaurant in the empty Iron Works Grill, 741 Portland Way South on Galion’s south side, next to the bowling alley.

The name of the restaurant — according to the license application — is La Fragua. The owners of the company are seeking a D5I permit and a D6 permit that would allow beer, wine, liquor and mixed drinks to be served throughout the week, and on Sundays.

Look for a story about the new restaurant in an up-coming Galion Inquirer.

The permit application was mentioned at Tuesday’s Galion City Council meeting.

Also on Tuesday, council members passed several items as emergency legislation, including an ordinance to do move money in the budget to help pay to get the Galion Depot on Washington Street in better condition before winter. Work is expected to be done on the old building’s window and siding.

Legislation also was passed to approve spending up to $102,000 to build new bathrooms on the depot property.

The old Neff Brother’s building on Buehler Street will be coming down down. The city’s application for funding from the Ohio Regional Development Center to have the building razed, has been approved. The city is in the process of studying bids for the demolition.