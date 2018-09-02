GHS students collecting crayons, markers to promote recycling initiative

GALION — A group of Galion High School students are collecting unwanted crayons and markers in an effort to support their group’s focus on recycling.

Teen Green is a student activities group that primarily focuses on recycling within the high school. The group also works to educate younger Galion students about the importance of recycling and how not recycling can negatively impact the planet.

“We are partnering with ‘The Crayon Initiative’ and the Crayola ‘ColorCycle’ projects for this project,” said Caleb Strack, president of Teen Green. “These two programs are aimed at recycling, a key value of Teen Green, and both recycle and reuse unwanted crayons and markers.”

Donation sites for the recycling drive are available at the Galion Primary, Intermediate, Middle and High schools.

Collection boxes also are located at the Galion Community Center YMCA and Galion Public Library.

“We are excited that the YMCA and library allowed us the opportunity to set up a collection box in each of their businesses,” Strack said. “Teen Green strongly advocates recycling, and crayons and markers are often viewed as non-recyclable.”

Those interested in donating unwanted crayons and markers can drop them off at any of thesesites through Oct. 26, 2018.

For more information, call the high school at 419-468-6500.

