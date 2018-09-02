New faces greet students: Twelve additions this year to Galion City Schools’ staff

Galion — A new school year is an exciting time for students, families and staff members. Galion City Schools welcomed 12 new staff members to the Tiger family with the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series introducing the community to new staff at Galion City Schools. Part 2 will appear in the Sept. 5 edition of the Galion Inquirer.

Ayako Hampton, kindergarten teacher, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Heidelberg University. She is most excited about the awesome sense of community and the wonderful atmosphere in the Galion City School District. In Ayako’s free time, she enjoys spending time with her mom, dad and little sister Taryn as well as, drawing, and attending any sporting events.

Mikayla Hackett, Intervention Specialist at GHS in the Science department, holds a BA in Intervention Specialist Moderate/Intensive K-12 from the University of Akron. She’s excited to learn and be a part of an inclusion classroom in a public school setting for the first time in her career. In her free time, Mikayla enjoys travelling, paddle boarding, hiking and anything that involves being near or on the water with her husband, Gavin.

Anisa Warr, GHS Social Studies teacher, holds a BA in AYA Education with a concentration of Integrated Social Studies from The University of Toledo. She is excited to be a part of the Galion City Schools because the district has so much support being offered, and she is ready to learn more about the district, the community and is ready to start this new adventure! Anisa enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading, going to parks or trails to walk, watching any kind of movie, and going to museums. She also has a goal of going to all the presidential museums in the US.

Christian Tucker Nuetzel, Intermediate Intervention Specialist-Multiple Disabilities, holds a BA from Geneva College in Elementary Education and Special Education and a master’s from Grand Canyon University in Reading and Elementary Education. He is most excited to be part of a district, administration and staff, that wants to continue to improve and get better in all aspects of education. In Christian’s free time, he enjoys doing anything that has to do with being outside (especially with his wife, Briana).

Calli Bauer, fifth-Grade Intervention Specialist, holds a bachelor’s degree, Intervention Specialist Minor in Autism Studies from Defiance College. She is excited about working with a great community of teachers that inspired her to become a teacher, and to give back to the school system that gave so much to her. She has a sister, Allison Bauer, who just graduated from Galion, and a brother, David Bauer, in 7th grade. Calli is deeply involved with softball throughout the community, coaching travel teams, on the board for Galion Girls Summer Softball, and giving private pitching lessons.

Jenna Bollinger, Galion High School Spanish Teacher, holds a BA in Vocal Music Performance and Spanish Language from Heidelberg University, a Master of Arts in TESOL, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from Eastern Michigan University, and a Master of Arts in Spanish Language and Culture from Eastern Michigan University. She is anxiously looking forward to partnering with both new and returning staff to contribute to and provide a challenging and rewarding environment for GHS students. In her free time, Jenna enjoys reading research articles, traveling, languages, playing cards and tennis, practicing chess, cross stitching, watching action and psychological thriller movies and documentaries, and asking Why questions about everything.