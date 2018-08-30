Former corrections officer back in court last week; enters two not-guilty pleas

BUCYRUS — Former Crawford County corrections 0fficer Jason Tupps appeared in Crawford County Common Pleas Court to make a plea on an additional charge.

Tupps, 43, of Galion pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of falsification. He appeared in court with attorney Adam Stone.

Tupps is accused of holding a motorist at gunpoint July 9 and of threatening to shoot her. The incident led to multiple charges against Tupps including improper handling of a firearm, abduction, driving under the influence of alcohol, using weapons while intoxicated, aggravated menacing and assured clear distance ahead.

He was arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail, but has been released on a personal recognizance bond, but with conditions. He is to have no contact with the victim, no contact with law enforcement, no calls, letters, texts, or social media use with the victim or law enforcement and he is not to use drugs or alcohol.

According to reports, Tupps called 911 and told a dispatcher that a woman had rammed his vehicle and attempted to flee. During the 911 call, Tupps told the dispatcher he had the woman at gunpoint and requested back-up from the Galion Police Department. He can be heard on the 911 tape repeatedly warning the woman that, if she moved, he would shoot her. He refused to participate in field sobriety tests and yelled and cursed at officers.

During the arrest, a 40-caliber handgun and 45 rounds of ammunition were found. Officers also found a metal vial which contained a white power-like substance. The vial was submitted for further testing.

Tupps recently resigned from employment at the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office.

Also in court Monday, Justin Caskey, 20, of Bucyrus, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to two third-degree felony counts of intimidation and one misdemeanor charge of vandalism.

According to the listed charges, Caskey became violent at the Crawford County Justice Center.

“You were acting like a maniac and threatening police officers. That is not tolerated in Crawford County,” said Judge Sean Leathold. “They are doing their best to keep us all safe and they are not going to be threatened. Behave yourself.”

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_Jason-Tupps.jpg

Pleads not guilty to charge of falsification