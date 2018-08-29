Open houses planned Thursday at Galion Primary, Intermediate Schools

GALION – Galion Primary School and Galion Intermediate School will host a new kind of open house for students and their families starting at 4:00 p.m. in each building Thursday.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to visit four stations in each building that will include the student’s classroom, the cafetorium, lobby or gymnasium in their respective building and the Galion Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) table. Students will be given a “tiger paw” card and receive a free slushy or popcorn when they have their card punched at each station.

“This is a different type of open house than we’ve done in the past,” Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick said. “Our goal is to showcase and spotlight the work students have done in the first two weeks of school and introduce our families to The Leader in Me program and our amazing PTO.”

Students will present information to their families about their teachers, the expectations of students in the classroom, special programs and other specific classroom or grade level highlights.

The Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) teams in each building will share information about the different programs and activities to promote and recognize positive student behaviors.

“We are excited to welcome our students and families in for a unique open house experience,” Primary School Principal Melisa Watters said. “Students have been working hard to prepare for this event, and I think their families will have an enjoyable evening learning about the different aspects of each building from their students.”

Please call the Primary School office at 419-468-4010 or the Intermediate School office at 419-468-3676 with questions or for additional information.