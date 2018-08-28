Ashland University recognized for online learning suecess

ASHLAND — Ashland University is ranked as the fourth best college or university in Ohio for its online education program. The 2018 ranking, listed by BestColleges.com, noted that Ashland “stands out as one of the best of the best in Ohio.”

Ashland is listed No. 4 in the state behind top-ranked University of Cincinnati, Ohio State University and Ohio University. The top 25 ranking can be viewed at: https://www.bestcolleges.com/features/best-online-colleges-in-ohio/

“We are very proud that our online education program has been recognized as one of the best in the state of Ohio as well as the top program among private institutions,” said AU President Dr. Carlos Campo. “These rankings reflect the quality of our online programs and Ashland University has remained true to our mission of delivering high-quality education to students both in the class and online.”

Ashland University offers online bachelor’s degree programs in business, criminal justice, communication studies, multidisciplinary studies, and RN to BSN program, and offers graduate online programs in Doctorate of Nursing Practice, Master of Business Administration, Master of Education, and Corporate and Strategic Communications.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/Ashland-University.png