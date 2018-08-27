State Rep. Riordan McClain appointed to Lake Erie working group

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) has been appointed by Speaker of the Ohio House Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) to serve on the bipartisan “Toward a Cleaner Lake Erie” legislative working group that will study the issues and challenges facing the long-term health of Lake Erie.

“The quality of our environment, and specifically Lake Erie in this circumstance, is important for us to steward well,” said McClain. “In order to do so, we need facts and data that will allow us to make the right decisions. I’m honored to be part of this study group that will continue the process of understanding all the factors at play. This is a decision we need to get right and I will work towards that goal.”

McClain is one of seven members from the House on the working group, which will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, August 28 at 1 p.m. in the Senate Finance hearing room of the Ohio Statehouse.