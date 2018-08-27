Harding Way expected to reopen by Sept. 7

Repairs continuing from Aug. 14 water main break

GALION —Harding Way West, between the square and North Union Street, will remained close through the end of next week as repairs to the street and water lines continue in the wake of an Aug. 14 water main break.

Elite Excavating completed the water main replacement on Aug. 21. On Wednesday and Thursday of last week, the line was pressurized and disinfected. The disinfection process is required by the EPA to be made over a period of two days.

But there remains work to do before the road will be reopened vehicle traffic.

The 14 water taps which connect to the main will be transferred over from the old water main this week. The city engineer is estimating four days of work.

After all water services are connected to the new water main, the main will be connected to the existing waterline at Union Street. This will require a temporary shutdown of water service on this block, as well as one block of North Union, from Harding Way to Church Street.

This shutdown will last approximately two hours, and the city plans to have this done prior to business hours. The city will notify all affected properties as to which day the shutdown will take place. This scheduled shutdown will NOT require a boil advisory, but customers in the area are recommend to run their faucets for at least two minutes after the water is restored and to clean faucet screens.

When all these steps are completed, the road base will be prepped and new asphalt will be applied. This is estimated to be performed Sept. 4-7.

The road is expected to reopen on Sept. 7, depending on the weather..

During a news conference Monday morning, city officials expressed their thanks to those affected for their patience during the project.

All businesses in that block of Harding Way are open and are maintaining regular hours. Sidewalks and rear entrances are open. But if have questions about entry ways and hours, call and make certain.

The businesses located within the project area are: A1 Printing; Galion Community Theatre; Keller Auto Parts H&K Watkins; American Family Insurance; Central Hotel; Hillman Jewelers; Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce; Iron Vault Distillery; Memory Lane; Payne’s Pizza; Agee, Clymer Mitchell & Portman; Cake & Icing; Eagle Dance Center; Galion Dental Partners; Dostel & Kirk Insurance and Family Life Counseling.

