Galion police reports

Tuesday, August 14

3:29 a.m. — A report of two suspicious males in the 500 block of Dawsett Avenue was investigated.

8:05 a.m. — A West Railroad Street resident reported a man stopped in his vehicle in front of her home and asked questions about a tent. When she got closer to his vehicle, she realized he was exposing himself to her. Similar incidents have been reported in Bucyrus.

11:02 a.m. — A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 300 block of Oak Street.

11:28 a.m. — A business owner reported being threatened by an employee.

3:56 p.m. — An investigation into possible drug use was conducted.

5:19 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported being bitten by a neighbor’s dog.

10:42 p.m. — A report of a breaking and entering of a residence in the 500 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

Wednesday, August 15

6:20 a.m. — Officers assisted the Marion Police Department in locating a missing 15-year-old male.

10:35 a.m. — Three people were arrested for obstruction of justice in the 200 block of South Pierce Street. One of those arrested also was cited for possession of marijuana.

1:21 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a woman in the 100 block of West Atwood Street.

2:10 p.m. — A report of a fight was investigated in the 100 block of South Street. two men were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Thursday, August 16

12:36 p.m. — A report of an assault was investigated in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

10:12 a.m. — A report of a theft at a business in the 300 block of South Street was investigated.

Friday, August 17

9:17 a.m. — A 35-year-old Galion man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident in the 100 block of Harding Way West.

12:51 p.m. — A report of items stolen from a residential facility in the 900 block of Rosewood Drive was investigated.

3:26 p.m. — A 49-year-old Mansfield man was arrested in the 100 block of East Street for disorderly conduct.

5:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of Dawsett Avenue.

11:35 p.m. — A 47-year-old Galion man was arrested on a Richland County warrant in the 400 block of Portland Way North. Two other men were cited for obstruction of justice.

Saturday, August 18

12:41 a.m. — A report of a man hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue was investigated. Nathan D. Martin was arrested for felonious assault and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

3:52 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a juvenile in the 600 block of Crew Avenue.

Sunday, August 19

12:21 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

10:04 a.m. — A South Street resident reported two animal traps stolen from his property.

12:31 p.m. — Officers assisted the Mansfield Police Department in locating a missing man

1:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Columbus Street.

4:20 p.m. — A report of people yelling obscenities at children at East Park was investigated and warnings were issued for disorderly conduct.

5:21 p.m. — A Bucyrus Road resident reported items stolen from their property.

7:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Murray Street.

9:35 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a juvenile in the 600 block of West Church Street.

Monday, August 20

9:02 a.m. — A sex crime was reported and is under investigation.

10:26 a.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported a bicycle stolen Saturday morning.

4:50 p.m. — A South Market Street resident reported being harassed over Facebook.

6:52 p.m. — After a traffic stop, a man was cited for driving without a license and failure to obey a traffic control device in the 300 block of South Market Street. A passenger was issued citations for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and wrongful entrustment.

8:59 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of North Union Street.

Tuesday, August 21

9:07 a.m. — A theft at Circle K was investigated.

4:15 p.m. — A set of keys found on Kroft Street was turned over to officers.

5:17 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Gelsanliter Road.

6:47 p.m. — A Dawsett Avenue resident reported their house burglarized.

7:43 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 700 block of South Boston Street.

Wednesday, August 22

9:19 a.m. — An Oak Street resident reported a purse and medication stolen from her vehicle.

9:34 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 500 block of North Union Street.

11:24 a.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported being scammed out of money over the Internet.

4:43 p.m. — A South Street resident reported fishing poles stolen from her garage by someone she knows.

5:45 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a Richland County warrant and released to Richland County authorities.

6:21 p.m. — Employees of Dollar General turned over two wallets and a driver’s license they found while remodeling the store.

9:47 p.m. — A woman was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments in the 500 block of First Avenue. The vehicle she was driving was towed.