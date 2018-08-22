Which way do I go? New traffic patterns on Galion City Schools campus

GALION — Galion High School and Galion Middle School officials — in an effort to increase student safety — have implemented changes to the traffic patterns for those families who drop off and pick up their students each school day. The changes went into effect on Monday, the first day of the new school year.

“Safety for all children is important to me and the district and the changes were needed. We know that this will take time for everyone to get accustomed to,” said Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We ask families to understand that patience is important and that they should allow plenty of time before and after school for drop-off and pick-up of students.”

Middle School families will enter the parking lot by turning left off Hesby Drive into the parking lot, and then will continue to the farthest island on the west end of the Middle School parking lot. Drivers will then turn right on the west side of the island to the designated “drop zone,” and then continue to make a loop around the parking lot to exit back toward Hesby Drive.

High School families will enter the parking lot by turning right off Hesby Drive into the eastern parking lot, and then will continue to the last turn lane at the far east end and turn left. The first row of parking spots closest to the High School building will be the curbside student drop off area. Student parking will be moved to the first parking lot to the west of Hesby Drive in front of the High School.

Families are encouraged to contact the Galion High School office at 419-468-6500 or the Galion Middle School office at 419-468-3134 with any questions or concerns about the new traffic pattern.

Courtesy photo This is a map of the route parents and others need to take when dropping off students at Galion Middle School. There are more photos on the Galion City Schools website to help drivers navigate the high school parking lot.

