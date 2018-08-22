July Crawford County Property Transfers

The following Property Transfers were recorded in Crawford County during the month of July 2018:

Salyer Holdings, LLC to Patty Vickers and Ronald E. Ferguson, 1980 New Washington Rd., Bloomville, $20,000

Robert L. Pensinger and Carol H. Pensinger to David A. Weinandy and Taina Andreotti Sivieri, 1403 Rosedale Ave., Bucyrus, $125,000

Colette A. Henney to Jim H. Fox, 503-503 ½ N. Market St., Galion, $17,200

Esther P. See to Danielle L. Doerflein, 319 Harding Way West, Galion, $45,500

Richard L. Lester to Heather L. Miracle, 1274 Charles St., Galion, $20,000

Milton M. McDougal and Paula J. McDougal to Ruth A. Nalley, 391 Park Rd., Crestline, $60,000

Anne C. Mahoney and Loretta M. Mahoney to Carol A. Buxton, 418 Beechwood Dr., Galion, $82,500

E. Harold Stuttler to Joseph & Sharon Scalera, 1215 North Market St., Galion, $39,900

Ronald Wagenblast, Trustee to Dennis Wagenblast, 321 Kearsley St., Bucyrus, $38,000

Ryan Slater to Jodelle Lynn Vossers, 8 Gleddale Blvd., Galion, $45,700*

Benjamin M. Korner to Tasha Sue Orta, 362 Goldsmith Rd., Caledonia, $80,000

Joshua M. Banks and Lori A. Banks to Joshua M. Banks, 1455 Silver Lake Dr., Bucyrus, $6,382.93

David C. And Donna L. Murray to Gabriel W. & Ashleigh L. Helbert, 4345 New Haven Rd., Bucyrus, $260,000

Beatrice M. Hall to Peggy Bosh and Jonathan L. Bosh, 226 Pershing Ave., Galion, $18,000

Stanley E. Schneider, deceased to First United Methodist Church of Crestline, 1201 Park Rd., Crestline, $100,000

Richard L. Erick, Trustee to Connie Sue Robinson and Stephanie E. Elder, 850 S. Boston St., Galion, $80,000

Cutler Properties, Ltd. to Speck 99, LLC, Libby Lane, Galion, $20,000

Charles E. Snyder and Patty S. Snyder, husband and wife to Julie L. Boyd, 1011 S. Thoman St., Crestline,

$84,900

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to William K. Donaldson and Tamara J. Donaldson, 141 Penn Ave., Bucyrus, $49,900

Everett H. Fortner, Jr. and Naomi R. Fortner to Romekela LLC, 411 East Mansfield St., Bucyrus, $89,900

Kevin R. Faeth to William D. Clark, 503 Sherman St., Galion, $29,000

Richard F. Faeth, Trustee to William D. Clark, 503 Sherman St., Galion, $29,000

Robert J. Sherman to Troy F. Shaw and Mandy L. Shaw, 512 S. Thoman St., Crestline, $58,000

Eric R. Hoffman to Kourtney A. Hickok, 379 North Market St., Galion, $22,500

Richard R. Denney and Patricia A. Denney to Attic Mini Storage, Inc., an Ohio Corp., State Route 309, Galion, $7,500

Shannon C. Henize to B W Marketing, LLC, 231 S. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, $100,000

Michael E. & Judy A. Hoffman to Charles Stephen Yancey, 625 Ridge Ave., Bucyrus, $74,000

Firelands Federal Credit Union to Quantum Leap Investments, LLC, 446 S. Union St., Galion, $6,000

Daniel L. Carman to Stephen G. Carman, 3400 St. Rt. 98, Bucyrus, $40,000

John R. Main & Arthur (Randy) Main to Jacob J. & Casie M. Grau, 4251 St. Rt. 98, Bucyrus, $182,000

Chanda J. Martin to David J. O. Pfarr, 714 Cloverdale Ave., Crestline, $80,000

Anthony Finnegan to Leslie K. Robinett, 660 Willowcrest Lane, Galion, $69,310

Martin W. Draper and Carolyn L. Draper to Ronald C. Raybuck and Mary Lou Raybuck, 115 Crescent Court, Bucyrus, $115,000

Monsignor William J. Kubacki Trustee to Daniel E. Snyder, 528 N. Columbus St., Crestline, $30,310

K&K Rentals, LLC to Charla-M. Wurm-Adams, 423 Kaler Ave., Bucyrus, $8,000

Schwaderer RJA, LLC to Collene Hitchcock, E. Mansfield St., New Washington, $6,000

Bryan E. Harper & Catherine S. Harper to James L. Mackie & Andrea M. Mackie, 5025 Monnett-New Winchester Rd., Galion, $294,900

Trinity Rental Properties, LLC to Brandon M A Cottrill, 329 S. Union St., $41,000

Bethany A. Sobers to J and S Conservation LLC, 5858 Vorndran Rd., New Washington, $116,372.75

Gene Howell & Bonnie Howell, Trustees of Gene S. Howell Family Trust dated 12-17-99 to Benjamin Brause, 6967 Wilson St., Chatfield, $88,900

Phyllis Fuller, Admin to Scott R. Hollis and Julie Hollis, 663 Richardson Ave., Galion, $47,90

Butler Properties of Bucyrus to Judy A Davis, 134 Plymouth St., Bucyrus, $55,000

Harold E Stuttler & Alicia A Stuttler to Shanequah & Hollie Frazier, 1236 Biddle Rd., Galion, $148,300

Robert J & Susan E Maloy to Jeremy W & Mary P McNeill, 1661 St Rt 598, Galion, $160,000

Matthew & Rebekah Kirgis to Brenda & William Russell, 7649 Knauss Rd, Bloomville, $182,000

Martha Treisch aka Martha June Treisch to Kathy Lynn Bowman, 946 Highland Ave., Galion, $99,000

Charlotte & Richard Tischer to Quest IRA INC FBO Lin Mitchell IRA, 239 S Union St, Galion, $40,300

Kimberly Lynn Reece to Gregory S Fennin, 211 Wiley St., Crestline, $20,000

Miriam I Yaussy to Thomas A & Pamela K Vann, 621 West Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $245,000

Jeffrey A Mills to Eric S Webber, 706 Fairview Ave., Galion, $102,000

Buffy M Boothe to Corbin Klopfenstein, 620 Portland Way South, Galion, $86,000

Harry I Weir to Joseph L & Chaney Prosser, 516 2nd Ave., Galion, $15,000

First Federal Community Bank to John L & Jean A Mauler, 321 Short St., Bucyrus, $25,000

Richard E Luscaleet, Executor of the Jean E Luscaleet Estate to Marjorie L Miller, 1240 E Walnut St., Galion, $60,000

John & Melissa Harvey to Ronald E & Alice M Turner, 828 South St., Galion, $92,000

Rhonda S Hocker to Caleb M Randles, 518 East Walnut St., Galion, $18,815

Robert F Freed, as Trustee to Selene Finance LP, 2850 Biddle Rd., Crestline, $73,334

RLL Holdings LLC to Anthony Crigger, 324-326 Bauer Ave., Crestline, $8,100

Justin H & Enid R Ramsey to Robert Webb, 461 Third Ave., Galion, $2,700

Charlies V & Nancy J Irwin to Gary Wayne & Rebecca Sprague, 4638 Lucustgrove Rd., Sulphur Springs, $136,700

The Estate of Maria J Young by Lori L Young, Executor to Lyle D Echelberry, 125 East Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $70,000

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to H Cubed Holdings LLC, 232 South St., Galion, $8,500

Isaac A & Dena Kilgore to Michael W & Carla N Heston, 208 Sherman St., Tiro, $91,000

Zachary J & Kimberly M Christman to Sheila Will & Amanda Miley, 5066 St Rt 4, Bucyrus, $95,000

Kristina J & Damon A Blamer to Kristian J Gray, 1237 E Walnut St., Galion, $64,000

Sandra S Busby to John M Hicks, 537 Michael Ave., New Washington, $67,500

Margie M Richardson to Sandra Busby, 522 E Main St., Crestline, $40,000

David R Sabo to Chad & Andrea Myers, 3799 Lower Leesville Rd., Bucyrus, $27,000

Michael J & Courtney DelGreco to Sean L Bricker, 801 North Seltzer St., Crestline, $85,000

BLG Properties, Ltd to Steve Harter, 2328 & 2330 Kerstetter Rd., Bucyrus, $185,000

Thad W Wilson to Adam Hartz, 418 & 418 ½ Grand St., Galion, $45,000

Helen C Beaty to Angie M Beaty, 342 Pine St., Galion, $37,340

Lane D & Beverly J Carlisle to David M Shafer, 4690 Stetzer Rd., Bucyrus, $20,000

William P Rush to Justin R Matix, 855 Marion Rd., Bucyrus, $84,000

Lori A Brown to Darrell R Brown, 5192 New Haven Rd., Tiro, $74,211

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Fadi Chaker Debs, 802 W Livingston Ave., Crestline, $26,000

Glen Vincent & Bernadette Ann Sloat to Gregory Rumple, 352 South Washington St., Galion, $10,000

Robert A Johnston, unmarried to Michael A Greter, 410 Wisterman Court, Galion, $8,000

Ronald J & Judy A Willis, as Trustees of the Willis Family Revocable Trust, Dated July 27, 2015 to William & Larry, LLC, 904-904 1/2 Fairview Ave., Galion, $48,000

Connie L Bolen & Levi G Cummings to Colonial Impact Fund II LLC, 203 Hilborn Ave., Tiro, $34,667

