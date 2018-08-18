Crawford Partnership to host executive leadership workshop

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Partnership is pleased to announce its first Executive Leadership Workshop, led by Jim Kennedy, retired Ohio Mutual Insurance Group president and CEO.

The workshop, “Leading with Purpose: Building a Strong Culture,” is designed for executive-level leaders from all sectors: senior managers, business owners, C-suite executives, and board members/officers (non -profit, corporate, education).

The training will be split in to two half-day sessions and will be at the Crawford Success Center in Bucyrus.

Session One: Sept. 20 from 9 a.m.-noon “Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast”: Building successful culture to fit your organization

Session Two: Sept. 21 from 9 a.m.-noon “True North Leadership”: Defining your purpose to guide strategic direction and decisions

“We’re pleased to offer this unique training for business leaders in our community,” said Erin Stine, community development director at the Crawford Partnership. “We believe leadership development is imperative at all levels, and the culture of the organizations in our community impacts our workforce and overall quality of life for those who choose to live and work here. During his tenure at Ohio Mutual, Jim’s vision inspired the creation of Crawford Unlimited Leadership (CU Lead), our premier leadership development program. His extensive leadership experience and insight will be invaluable for the class participants.”

Workshop registration is available online at www. crawfordpartnership.org/executive-leadership-workshop Registration includes a morning meal, refreshments, and a journal. Space is limited. For information, email erins@crawfordpartnership.org or call the Crawford Partnership at 419-562-1809.

