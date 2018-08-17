Update: Harding Way West will be closed through midweek; boil advisory lifted

GALION — Harding Way West from the Square to Union Street will continue to be CLOSED to traffic over the weekend.

The Boil Advisory for this area has been lifted. The City of Galion is not anticipating any further boil advisories.

The water main replacement is expected to be complete by Wednesday, Aug. 22. Repaving will immediately follow. They city will send out another alert when the road is expected to open

The reopening of the road depends on next week’s weather and if the contractor runs into any surprises during the remaining line replacement.