Galion police reports


Monday, Aug. 13

10:40 a.m. — A Harding Way East resident told police being threatened by someone.

10:57 a.m. — A neighborhood dispute over parking was investigated in the 100 block of East Church Street.

3:02 p.m. — A report of a dog left in a hot vehicle was investigated in the 100 block of North Columbus Street was investigated. The driver of that vehicle was issued a citation for driving under suspension and the vehicle license plates were seized at the request of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

3:44 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a Charles Street resident who was found to be in the hospital.

3:53 p.m. — A breaking and entering of a residence in the 900 block of South Market Street was investigated.

6:14 p.m. — A report of a reckless driver led on Charles Street to the arrest of a driver for driving under the influence.

6:34 p.m. — A dispute over a desk was investigated in the 400 block of Third Avenue.

10:15 p.m. — A report of kids playing in the street in the 100 block of North Liberty Street was investigated.

11:26 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the area of Gill and Payne avenues.

11:41 p.m. — A report of three males with guns strapped to their legs in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated. Officers were unable to locate the males.

11:44 p.m. — A report of a man trying to break into the coin machine at the West Side Car Wash was investigated. Officers did not find anyone and there was no damage to the coin machine,

