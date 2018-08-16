Harding Way West repairs underway, water will be shut off this morning for area residents, businesses

GALION — As repairs to roads damaged by Tuesday’s water line break on Harding Way West, just west of the square, area residents are going to feel a little more pain today.

Water service be shut off this morning between 10-11 a.m. to everyone on Harding Way West, between the Square and South Boston Street. Service also will be turned off for residents and businesses on North Union Street, from Harding Way West to Church Street.

The city hopes to have water back on by late afternoon today, although an exact time frame cannot be determined.

Once water service is restored, customers who regain their service will be under a 24-hour boil advisory.

Galion City Council passed an emergency spending ordinance during a special Wednesday meeting for $175,000 to pay for the repair effort.

Elite Excavating of Ohio, from Mansfield, and Bucyrus Road Materials are making the repairs.