Galion police reports

Monday, August 6

3:11 a.m. — A 27-year-old Bucyrus woman was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments in the 200 block of South Pierce Street.

Tuesday, August 7

1:12 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 400 block of Primrose Street.

2 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 500 block of North Union Street.

2:05 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Boston Street.

2:19 p.m. — A Galion resident reported guns and personal property stolen from a Nazor Road residence. He was told to file a report with the sheriff’s office.

2:47 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated at Duke and Duchess.

4:49 p.m. — Officers delivered a message to a residence in the 100 block of Second Avenue for Ontario police.

5:58 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted at Cobey Park.

6:28 p.m. — An injury accident was investigated in the 300 block of East Parson Street.

Wednesday, August 8

5:57 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle with four or five people in it at the Bell Store area was investigated. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.

9:38 a.m. — A report of five bags of trash dumped in the 700 block of East Walnut Street was investigated.

10:15 a.m. — Officers assisted a 90-year-old person that was locked out of their residence.

10:59 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 800 block of South Market Street and everything was found to be OK.

12:45 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

2:34 p.m. — Officers investigated an overdose in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

3:57 p.m. — An injury accident was investigated at Rite Aid. A vehicle hit the building and the driver was unresponsive.

4:14 p.m. — Roy Vonstein was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead when officers investigated a non-injury accident in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

8:42 p.m. — A Mansfield Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

Thursday, August 9

11:14 a.m. — One man was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Friday, August 10

1:35 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a person in the 100 block of West Railroad Street and everything was OK.

12:53 p.m. — A report of two small children riding on a mower was investigated and a parent was warned for allowing young kids on a riding mower.

2:09 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a person in the 100 block of South Boston Street. Officers did make contact with the person.

5:14 p.m. — A woman was issued a warning against walking with children on the Church Street overpass;

5:53 p.m. — People walking on the overpass on East Church Street were taken across by officers.

7:49 p.m. — A report of an older male selling keychains in the parking lot at the Galion West Shopping Center was investigated.

7:55 p.m. — A report of a rooster wandering around Cobey Park was investigated.

8:07 p.m. — Officers sent a man on his way home who was reportedly passed out at Cobey Park.

9:21 p.m. — A Hensley Avenue resident reported someone looking into the window of his residence.

Saturday, August 11

12:19 a.m. — A report of a reckless driver that hit something in the alley in the 100 block of Clymer Avenue was investigated.

1:34 a.m. — A male found a python snake in the street in the 300 block of South Boston Street. He wants to keep it and adopt the snake if possible.

1:44 p.m. — A report of an assault was investigated in the 600 block of South Boston Street.

1:50 p.m. — A Briarwood Drive resident reported their mailbox hit and damaged by an unknown vehicle.

6:19 p.m. — An East Walnut Street resident reported their vehicle hit while it was parked in their driveway.

9:41 p.m. — A report of a people in a vehicle chasing another group of people in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street was investigated.

9:51 p.m. — A report of a vehicle vandalized in the East Church and Riblet Street area was investigated.

10:32 p.m. — An employee at Dollar General reported being harassed a man who was told to leave the business.

Sunday, August 12

12:04 a.m. —A 31-year-old Galion man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 500 block of Third Avenue.

1:49 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS with a possible overdose and deceased person in the 1100 block of Nazor Road.

1:52 a.m. — A person reported losing their wallet in the area of Moto Mart.

4:46 a.m. — A wallet was found in the area of United Bank on Public Square and turned over to officers.

8:57 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue. The mother was given resources to reach out to for assistance.

12:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Fortney Avenue.

1:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute in a vehicle was investigated in the 300 block of Dawsett Avenue.

2:44 p.m. — A South Street resident reported vandalism to a garage.

4:15 p.m. — A motorist reported a woman tried to get into a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

6:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of East Railroad Street.

9:55 p.m. — A syringe found in the 700 block of Harding way West was turned over to officers for proper disposal.

10:30 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of South Street.

11:02 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Erie Street.