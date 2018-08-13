Galion police reports

Friday, August 3

2:53 a.m. — A report of a fight in the 400 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

3:20 a.m. — A 28-year-old Galion man was arrested for possession of drugs and cited for a fictitious registration and driving under suspension on Harding Way West near Zimmerman Avenue.

12 p.m. — A 32-year-old Galion man, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

12:44 p.m. — A person drove off without paying for gas in the 900 block of Water Way.

2:44 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

3 p.m. — Galion police arrested a 20-year-old man in the 400 block of Libby Lane on a warrant for failure to appear.

3:23 p.m. — A report of a small child left alone in a vehicle at Speedway was investigated.

4:39 p.m. — A woman was issued a citation for failure to use a child restraint in the 1200 block of Ohio 598.

7:11 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a man in the 300 block of Carmel Avenue.

8:12 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported a cell phone stolen.

11:32 p.m. — Officers investigated a possible overdose in the 200 block of South Pierce Street.

Saturday, August 4

7:58 a.m. — A man was arrested for theft after reportedly stealing a candy bar from Moto Mart.

10:28 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a woman in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue. A couple were warned after a domestic dispute for disorderly conduct.

6:04 p.m. — A bicycle found in a ditch at the end of North Market Street was turned over to police.

7:09 p.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with a complaint by a Bennington Road resident about a drone being flown over the property.

9:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated. Two people involved were separated for the night.

9:54 p.m. — A bicycle found near Planet 14 on Harding Way East was taken to the police station.

12:45 p.m. — A 31-year-old Galion man was arrested on charges of theft, criminal trespass and obstructing official business in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Sunday, August 5

8:52 a.m. — A needle found in the 100 block of East Church Street was disposed of by officers.

12:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Grove Avenue.

4:05 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a juvenile in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the girl.

4:28 p.m. — Police received a report of a dog left in a van with the windows up at Drug Mart.The van was gone upon officers’ arrival.

7:04 p.m. — A report of a fight was investigated in the 100 block of West Parson Street.

10:21 p.m. — Police were unable to find a a suspicious man in a white sleeveless undershirt with a clown mask walking near Burger King.

10:52 p.m. — While investigating a possible drug overdose in the 200 block of South Pierce Street, a woman was arrested on a probation violation and held for court.