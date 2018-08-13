Donley Auto Group donating a Ford Ecosport to United Way campaign

GALION — Donley Auto Group will offer a New Ford EcoSport to one donor who contributes $260 or more to the United Way Campaign in their respective county of Ashland, Crawford, Knox or Richland.

This is the third consecutive year that Donley has offered this new Ford vehicle giveaway to encourage communities to support their county’s campaign.

“Donley Auto Group is proud to continue our partnership with our local United Way Campaigns and our third annual Ford vehicle giveaway,” said Donley Auto Group vice president Ryan Sponsler. “We hope everyone is as excited as we are about the program and to be part of something that gives back to our communities.”

There will be preliminary drawings held by each United Way team (in Ashland, Crawford, Knox and Richland counties) on dates to be determined by county campaign officials. Four finalists selected at the preliminary drawings will then be invited to attend Donley Auto Group’s giveaway drawing March 16 at Donley Ford of Galion.

During that event, one person will randomly be selected to drive away in the all new Ford EcoSport or receive a $5,000 cash option.