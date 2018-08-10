Shirley Fearn’s paintings subject of Brush and Palette show

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery’s newest show, “An Artist Showcase” runs through August 30.

The display features more than 25 original acrylic paintings by area artist and BPAG Member Shirley Fearn, who is known for her colorful impressionist style.

Paintings on display feature renditions of dancers, flowers, and family memories. Shirley has displayed her paintings at various art galleries, festivals, and art centers in the Galion/Mansfield area for many years.

Select paintings are for sale. Prints of most of the paintings are available, and the gallery is also offering for sale Shirley’s artwork greeting cards and her original jewelry creations.

Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. More photos may be viewed on the gallery’s Facebook page. For information, email Carol at cjkable@frontier.com or call 419-468-5965

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_BPAG-Shirley-Show.jpg