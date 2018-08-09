Grief share program starts at Galion St. Paul UMC on Sept. 10

GALION — Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program at St. Paul United Methodist Church beginning Sept. 10, 2018.

The group will meet Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St.. To register or for more information, call Kathy Price at 419 468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, Biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The video presentations will include nationally-respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by small group discussion and sharing. During the week, participants are encouraged to continue their healing journey by completing the exercises provided in the workbook.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

Whether your bereavement experience is recent, or not so recent, GriefShare is an opportunity to be around people in a confidential and understanding environment where you will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and discover that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future

GriefShare consists of 13 weekly sessions, and is held twice a year. The first session begins Sept.10 and runs thru Dec. 3. The second session begins March 11, 2019 and runs thru June 3, 2019.

