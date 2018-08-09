Crawford SWCD supervisor election Aug. 30

BUCYRUS — The election of supervisors to the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District is Aug. 30, at the Crawford SWCD office from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and at the annual meeting that day at The Pickwick Place, 1875 North Sandusky Avenue, Bucyrus, from 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. Residents just have to register at the door to receive a ballot.

The candidates for election are Paul E. Hartschuh and Timothy L. Schiefer. This year, one supervisor will be elected to the Crawford SWCD Board of Supervisors. This is a three-year term, commencing January 1, 2019. The term of Paul E. Hartschuh expires Dec. 31.

Hartschuh wants to be on the board of supervisors so he can “better serve the agricultural community and to help in bettering conservation practices for the benefit of generations to come.” His conservation practices include cover crops, installation of a grass waterway, and filter strips along the creek. Paul resides in Lykens Township and farms on the third with his father and grandfather on about 300 acres. He is a machinist at Carter Machine in Galion and a volunteer firefighter/EMT on Lykens and Chatfield Township Volunteer Fire Departments.

Schiefer would like to be on the board of supervisors so he can “help give input on environmental issues and assist where I can and hopefully learn a thing or two.” Tim farms and works at Hord Elevator. His conservation practices include no-till beans, using cover crops, and grid mapping all his farms for more efficient nutrient application. He is working toward no-till corn. Tim has served on the Holmes Township Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter and First Responder, a 4-H Advisor for the Holmes Liberty Royal Lions and helps with special events at the Crawford Park District. He lives in Holmes Township with his wife, Patti and their three children.

Residents or landowners, firms, and corporations that own land or occupy land in the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District and are 18 years of age and older may vote for supervisor. A non-resident landowner, firm, or corporation must provide an affidavit of eligibility, which includes designation of a voting representative, prior to casting a ballot.

Those unable to vote Aug. 30 may vote by absentee ballot beginning Aug. 9. Voting may be done in person at the Crawford Soil and Water office, 3111 State Route 98, Bucyrus Ohio; or by mail. Contact the Crawford SWCD at 419-562-8280 extension 3, or check our website at www.crawfordswcd.org for details.

