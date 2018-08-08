Free hot dogs, ice cream, on the square Friday in Galion, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GALION — The Galion community is invited to Historic Uptowne Galion on Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for another Hot Dogs at the Gazebo event.

The hot dogs are free.

Join members of the chamber and sponsor First Federal Bank of Ohio for a grilled hot dog, chips and something to drink.

This week, there is also free ice cream at the gazebo, sponsored by Walter & Company Financial Services in Galion, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. For dessert get a free ice cone cream from Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream.