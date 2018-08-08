Galion news briefs: St. Joe’s chicken BBQ; GHS 1963 reunion; Back to school shots at Galion Health Department

St. Joe’s chicken BBQ is Sept. 8

GALION — St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St., will have its 16th annual Chicken BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eaters can dine in or get carry-out.

GHS Class of 1963 reunion set for Aug. 25

GALION —The Galion High School Class of 1963 is holding its 55th class reunion and luncheon on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. It will be held at The Club House Restaurant (Old Galion Country Club), 4810 State Route 309, Galion. The classmates will be responsible to pay for whatever they order from the luncheon menu as well as anything from the bar.

If you haven’t already signed up, please contact Donna Wilson at 740-507-4542 or Nancy Reid at 419-566-3822 by Saturday, Aug. 11..

Marion Power Shovel reunion Aug. 11

MARION — Marion Power Shovel retirees, former employees, spouses and guests are encouraged to attend their annual reunion at Lincoln Park on West Fairground Street in Marion on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. Please bring a covered dish to share with others.

Marion Power Shovel, Osgood-General and Commercial Steel Castings memorabilia welcome. Marion Power Shovel is known throughout the world for the manufacture and shipment of shovels and drag lines to the mining industry, building of The Panama Canal and The NASA Crawler Transporter. Come socialize and reminisce. Call 740-382-2287 for information.

Back-to-School immunization appointments available

GALION — On Aug. 8, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, the Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, will have daytime appointments available. . Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

Galion Board of Health to meet Aug. 14

GALION — The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m.on Tuesday, Aug. 14th at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.