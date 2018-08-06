2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in: Photos by Don Tudor

The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
It’s not often a young guy gets to sit in a 1928 Hupmobile, but the car owned by Kim Little of Lexington was open to tourists Saturday. The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.
The 2018 Uptowne Galion Cruise-in and Car Show, sponsored by Galion First Lutheran Church for the fifth year in a row, was Saturday, Aug. 4, in Historic Uptowne Galion.