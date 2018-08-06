Galion police reports

Wednesday, Aug. 1

8:49 a.m. — Police responded to Burger King after a man got very angry in a dispute over sandwiches. He was told not to come back to the restaurant.

10:17 a.m. — A mirror and vacuum were reported stolen from the 7700 block of Ohio 309

10:20 a.m. — A bicycle found at the Galion Community Center area was turned over to officers.

2:42 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on unsupervised children at the Galion Arms apartments.

4:55 p.m. — A dispute between neighbors involving lids was investigated at the Galion Arms apartments.

9:01 p.m. — An alleged assault in the 200 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

Thursday, Aug. 2

12:53 a.m. — A report of a missing juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of Second Avenue. The juvenile was located and warned for curfew violations.

8:07 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a resident in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

11:55 a.m. — A person in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue was arrested on a warrant from the Mansfield Police Department.

12:18 p.m. — A neighborhood dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Hartman Street.

6:58 p.m. — A person reported an unknown woman entering their vehicle in the 800 block of Portland Way North when they walked away from the vehicle to get change for the car wash. The woman was told to get out of the vehicle then left in another vehicle that was stopped by police.

8:13 p.m. — A bag with a wallet, social security card and needles inside was found in the 100 block of First Avenue.

8:25 p.m. — A possible breaking and entering was investigated in the 100 block of North Union Street.

9:03 p.m. — A North Columbus Street resident reported a neighbor videotaping them and their property.