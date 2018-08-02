Old-time travel comes to Galion as car touring group visits First Lutheran Church

GALION — Members of the Midwest Brass and Gas Touring Club are parked outside First Lutheran Church in Galion, 127 S. Columbus St., this morning.

But they won’t be there for long if you want to take a look at some automobiles circa 1908-1912.

Group members, with about 30 of their vehicles, are on a coffee stop in Galion before their next stop. They are over-nighting at the Comfort Inn on Ohio 97 in Bellville this week if you want to see see the cars over there.

But as one member said, “Look all you want, but don’t touch.”