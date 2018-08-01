Galion area briefs: GHS 1963 class reunion; waterline work on Pierce Street and more

Waterline work planned Thursday on Pierce Street

GALION — Water will be shut off during the project. Residents affected will be those on South Pierce Street as well as Walnut Street (from South Street to Riblet Street). Work will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday and the crew will have water restored as soon as possible.

GHS Class of 1963 reunion set for Aug. 25

GALION —The Galion High School Class of 1963 is holding its 55th class reunion and luncheon on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. It will be held at The Club House Restaurant (Old Galion Country Club), 4810 State Route 309, Galion. The classmates will be responsible to pay for whatever they order from the luncheon menu as well as anything from the bar.

If you haven’t already signed up, please contact Donna Wilson at 740-507-4542 or Nancy Reid at 419-566-3822 by Saturday, Aug. 11..

Marion Power Shovel reunion Aug. 11

MARION — Marion Power Shovel retirees, former employees, spouses and guests are encouraged to attend their annual reunion at Lincoln Park on West Fairground Street in Marion on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. Please bring a covered dish to share with others.

Marion Power Shovel, Osgood-General and Commercial Steel Castings memorabilia welcome. Marion Power Shovel is known throughout the world for the manufacture and shipment of shovels and drag lines to the mining industry, building of The Panama Canal and The NASA Crawler Transporter. Come socialize and reminisce. Call 740-382-2287 for information.

Friends of Library book sale next week

BUCYRUS — The Friends of Bucyrus Public Library are having their book sale next week. You can buy bags of books for donations. The sale is open to the public starting at 10: a.m. these days: Thursday, Aug. 2, closing at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 3, closing at 5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 4, closing at 1 p.m.

For sale are gently-used books from a wide selection of fiction including many large print, best sellers, westerns, romance, and mysteries. Non-fiction include a large selection of cookbooks, plus crafts, history, science, religious and inspirational. There are children’s books, CDs and DVDs. All proceeds benefit library programming throughout the year.