Crawford County’s June property transfers

These property transfers were recorded in Crawford County in June 2018:
Tara L. Bell, Exec. to Sean D. Ritzhaupt and Kendra K. Ritzhaupt, 1525 Edgewood Dr., Bucyrus, $109,000
Kevin M. Ulmer & Dawn I. Albright aka Ulmer to Kaoutzahn Property Management, LLC., 6799 St. Rt. 4, Chatfield, $38,500
Harry I. Weir to Matthew A. Gardner & Dixie D. Brown, 1249 Oliver St., Galion, $1,100
Tyler S. Freundrer & Pamela S. Dick to Ryan A. Gecks & Erica L. De Lara, 504 S. Highland Ave., Bucyrus, $117,000
Isobel E. Konwinski to Julie A. Rossman, 315 Nora St., Bucyrus, $30,000
Tracy D. Rehm & Cheryl E. Rehm to Austin D. Lutz, 1121 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus, $81,000
Steven H. Schill to Erica Lynn Hess, 306 North Henry St., Crestline, $50,000
Rick A. Stuckert and Dawn E. Stuckert to Hord Livestock Co., Inc., 3860 St. Rt. 4, Bucyrus, $360,000
Julie Zortman to Anita Jacque Littleton, 150 Shady Lane, Galion, $30,000
Justine A. Welsh to Anthony J. & Treva Bourbonnais, 1539 Marion Rd., Bucyrus, $112,000
Gary N. & Alice A. Ekleberry to Sean A. & Angie L. Bacon, 1083 Martha Dr., Bucyrus, $165,000
Arthur W. Wagner by Ronald F. Wagner, POA to Steven K. Hopkins and Kristi A. Hopkins, 2228 Freda Dr.,
Bucyrus, $78,500
U. S. Bank Trust, N.A. as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Orville Williams and J. Kristopher Shope, 1290 Harding Way E., Galion, $30,000
Patricia D. Timmons to William L. Roberts and Judy A. Roberts, 3100 St. Rt. 598, Crestline, $235,000
Randall J. Snyder to Roger J. Smith and Tonya Smith, 4591 St. Rt. 4, Bucyrus, $65,000
Peoples Savings and Loan Co. to Michael A. Stillwell and Tammy J. Stillwell, 3680 Poole Rd., Bucyrus, $20,000
James H. Fox and Matthew John Patterson to Dillon W. Cole, 513 North Liberty St., Galion, $52,675
Doris S. Jones & Herbert R. Jones to Steven W. & Fern C. Engelhorn, 801 Gay St., $15,000
Roger A. Laipply and Gloria J. Laipply to Cory B. Moll and Jacqueline Vanek, 335 Aumiller Park Dr., Bucyrus, $96,000
James A. Staiger to Wagner Brothers, C F Kiess Rd., Bucyrus, $28,930
Earl M. Brubaker and Barbara A. Brubaker to Joshua Morton and Sara Rowlinson, Schwemly Rd., Bucyrus, $16,000
Carmella
A. Joseph S. Rosella to Matthew A. Gardner & Dixie Brown, 1241 & 1251 Olive St., Galion, $2,000
Charles E. Gwirtz to Erick E. & Jacelaine Jones, 2575 SR 598, Crestline, $13,000
Nicholas J. Rahn & Kourtney M. Rohn to Brody N. Mayes, 125 W. Atwood St., Galion, $48,000
Pamela K. Shumate, Successor Trustee, Zellner Trust, dated August 14, 2001 to George Noggle, 513 Wedgewood Ct., Bucyrus, $107,000
Tammy Loudermilk to Jena R. Bruce, 304 N. Washington Ave., Crestline, $2,500
Lyle A. Chasse and Penny S. Chasse to Firelands Federal Credit Union, 446 S. Union St., Galion, $15,000*
Beth A. Rose to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., 933 Whetstone St., Bucyrus, $37,312.28
Benjamin J. Bassett and Casey M. Bassett to LeeAnne C. Watters and Cory W. Stevens, 175 Wayne Ave., Bucyrus, $68,500
Timothy Steven Ringle Trustee to William L. Hayes Jr. & Jeffrey A. Hayes, 1309 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus, $64,900
JW Congregation Support, Inc. to Dennis L. Koehler, 3158 Carrell Rd., Bucyrus, $8,000
Michelle Moreton to Jennifer N. Reed and Alexander N. Reed, 1180 Knorr Rd., Galion, $220,000
Marjorie A. Gregory, Trustee to Laura A. Shuler, 1025 Greenbrier Ave., Galion, $211,500
Joseph P. Tate and D’Lainie J. Tate to Steven Utz, 529 S. Poplar St., Bucyrus, $50,000
Dana Kae Reid to Tiffany Marshall, 233 East Main St., Bucyrus, $14,000
Eugene L Hunt, Executor of Julius N Sabback Estate to Zorns & Byers, LTD, 851 S Spring St., Bucyrus, $7,500
Expressway Auto Parts, LLC to 222 Pierce St., LLC, 222 Pierce St., Crestline, $53,000
Regis W Jones, Trustee to Ashley L Hale, 606 W Perry St., Bucyrus, $60,000
Leslie A & William D Anderson to Ashley R & Zachary R Agee, 337 W Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $122,000
David & Melissa Hammock to Alex F Messer, Jr. 143 Wayne Ave., Bucyrus, $40,000
William T Kibler to Craig J & Karen S Hudson, 3864 Kehrer Rd., Bucyrus, $280,000
Amanda C Carpenter & Garrick Jorgensen to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, 802 West Livingston Ave., Crestline, $32,667
Kenneth & Rosemary Enderle to Matthew T Felder & Brittany A Lowd, 1191 Shearer Rd., Galion, $129,000
Scott Straubaugh & Terri Niedermier, Co-Exec to Eric T & Abby M Stockmaster, 6366 Schwermly Rd., New Washington, $236,000
First Federal Community Bank to Michael L Adkins, 6874 Sandusky St., Bloomville, $10,000
Edward R Stevens, Jr. to Andrew Keets, 1680 Heinle Rd., Bucyrus, $415,000
Cynthia A Wallis to Jeremiah & Emily Woodmansee, 128 Gill Ave., Galion, $110,000
Jonathan L Ivy, et al to NOIC, Inc FKA The Northern Ohio Investment Company, 6184 St Rt 19, Galion, $48,000
Richard A Fannin & Jessie E Mason to Dallas W & Crystal L Bollinger, 606 East Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $5,000
Katrina M Shell to Bernard F & Valerie L Bauer, 126 E Mansfield St., New Washington, $35,000
Ruth M Flannery, unmarried to Heather M Boyer, 121 S Pierce St., Galion, $17,500
Troy & Brooke Shealy to Richard A Kalb, 200 E Oakwood, Bucyrus, $35,000
Glen E Predmore to Michael A & Wendy L Rose, 6011 Lydell Rd., New Washington, $75,000
Kenneth G Riddlebarger to Stephanie A Brown & Nicole C Tschanen, 6238 Sears St., Bucyrus, $40,000
Valerie N Sanderson, Trustee to Anna M Fishbaugh, 523 Tiffin St., New Washington, $65,000
Michael E Kochheiser by PSO to HSBC Bank USA, N.A. as Trustee on behalf of ACE Securities, 920 South Market St., Galion, $26,667
John Wolff to Leonard M Kaczmark II, 516 N Seltzer, Crestline, $87,900
Roger E & Sally A Durnwald to Kyle C Barmum, 211 Willacker St., New Washington, $83,500
Gregory T & Kim M Gabriel to Clarence W & Mary A Skidmore, 304 Dudley St., Bucyrus, $35,000
Cheryl J Gray to Christopher K Crowl, 1160 St Rt 61, Galion, $79,500
Douglas A Wilburn & Tonya Grubb to Terry Carlisle, 800 E Irving St. Bucyrus, $30,000
Edward A Brause & Cynthia K Eusey, Co-trustees to James A Ream, 581 S Poplar St., Bucyrus, $1,000
Wayne E Brause as Trustee to James A Ream, 575 S Poplar St., Bucyrus, $1,000
Stanley & Cynthia Eusey to James A Ream, 575 S Poplar St., Bucyrus $1,000
Ronald L Schroeder, Trustee of the Schroeder Keystone Inheritance to Nicholas L Schroeder, Crestline Rd., Crestline, $71,509.
Mark A & Elizabeth A Smith to Brian J McDonnell, 1172 St Rt 100, Bucyrus, $260,000.
Alena & Jeff Wehr to Brittani N McVeigh, 2922 Lemert Rd., Bucyrus, $75,000
Sandra Lynn Shade to Charles E & Amy E Miller, 806 Brentwood Dr., Galion, $100,000
Rhonda Winks, FKA Rhonda Miner to Zachary J Hatfield, 7957 Oldfield Rd., Crestline, $135,000
Ruth M Flannery to Michael L & Mandy N Cellar, 620 N Union St., Galion, $47,900
Earnest L Surgener to Jessica Waugh, 206 Park Rd., Crestline, $8,000
Charles G & Janet J Kemper to Thomas G & Nataliya Schwenning, 7100 Kile Rd., Crestline, $259,000
Dwight Weisenauer, Trustee to Michael R Weisenauer, 1150 New Washington Rd., Bloomville, $847,000
Michael E & Marsha A Chester to Troy D & Angela Marie Stolze, 533 Souith Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, $72,000
Erma M Agin aka Erma Mae Agin to Ashley D & Desmond K Thornton, 255 Whetstone St., Bucyrus, $35,000
Betty L Hinklin to Cynthia A Rider, 208 8th St., Galion, $65,900
Harold D Sulser to Peggy K & Jonathan L Bosh, 279 N. Union, Galion, $28,000
Gregory S Striker, Trustee to Paulette S Litton, 630 Sitler Ave., Bucyrus, $93,500
James P & Joan Connolly Trust dated 10/31/2002 to James A & Kimberly M Brinson, 802 S. Market St., Galion, $58,900
Robert L & Janice A Bishop to Tyler Delaney, 111 South Pierce, Galion, $10,000
Paulette Frederick fka Paulette Hickmand & John W Frederick to Kimberly A Hickman, 438 Sherman St., Galion, $10,500
Lisa A Church aka Lisa Miller to Tyler E Hatcher & MacKenzie L Wagers, 861 Grove Ave., Bucyrus, $73,500
Ronald Chamlis, Successor Trustee to Janet M Ransbottom, 403 Dudley St., Bucyrus, $50,000
Estate of Steven J Miller to Kevin M & Ginger M McDaniels, 1686 Caldwell Rd., Bucyrus, $57,00
The Estate of Russell A. Long to Crawford Park District, 6.891 Acres, SR 598, Jefferson Twp., Crestline, $35,000
KMS Enterprises Group, LLC to Walnut Grain Farms LLC, St. Rt. 96, Crestline, $10,000
Robert L. Laipply, Jr. aka Robert L. Laipply to Tyler J. Stuckert and Cassandra E. Stuckert, 918 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus, $60,000
Mark H. Harris as Trustee of the Dorothy to Amber Jo. Emans, 322 River St., Bucyrus, $22,500
Robert J. Sherman to Nicholas R. Fruth, 331 Kearsley St., Bucyrus, $48,000
Thomas N. Smith and Georgia S. Smith to Marsha K. Heatherly, 2024 New Washington Rd., Bloomville, $10,600
Mary Barker to Garrett J. Leonberger and Ashley R. Leonberger, 7966 Crawford Morrow County Line Rd., Galion, $35,000
Jacob J. & Casie M. Grau to Charles H. & Krista K. Richmond, 1465 Oakridge Dr., Bucyrus, $235,000
Charles H. & Krista Richmond to Adam P. & Danielle M. Barth, 3797 St. Rt. 19, Bucyrus, $327,000
David R. Sabo to Thomas Sautter, 3581 Lower Leesville Rd., Bucyrus, $750,000
*Sheriff Sale or Foreclosure