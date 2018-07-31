Galion police reports

Thursday, July 26

1:36 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at Heise Park turned out to be someone playing Pokemon Go.

3:18 a.m. — A report of someone sleeping on a bench in the 200 block of Portland Way North was investigated.

8:15 a.m. — A theft report was investigated at Circle K. A woman was arrested in reference to the theft.

2:07 p.m. — A report of two boys throwing rocks at vehicles was investigated in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.

3:41 p.m. — A man was arrested on a Morrow County warrant in the 800 block of East Walnut Street.

Friday, July 27

9:20 a.m. — A resident turned over a driver’s license found in the Park Avenue area.

1:59 p.m. — A report of fraud was investigated in the 400 block of Guinther Court.

2:48 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Grand Street told police someone attempted to break into their vehicle.

7:06 p.m. — A Fifth Avenue resident reported being scammed out of $300 through the Internet.

7:31 p.m. — Officers delivered a message for the Marion Police Department to a person in the 200 block of Libby Lane.

9 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 700 block of South Boston Street.

9:09 p.m. — A theft report was investigated at Dollar General.

10:19 p.m. — A Grove Avenue resident reported doors had been opened at her residence when she returned home.

Saturday, July 28

12:20 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at Cobey Park was investigated. It was determined that those in the car were playing Pokemon Go.

2:51 a.m. — A 26-year-old Galion man was arrested in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue for resisting arrest.

4:47 a.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported someone tried to break into an apartment.

5:10 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of a tree on fire in the 300 block of South East Street.

12:12 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported a purple and white Schwinn bike stolen from their residence.

12:14 p.m. — An East Church Street resident reported receiving harassing text messages from someone breaking a civil protection order.

4:07 p.m. — A 32-year-old Mansfield man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.

9:34 p.m. — A report of three boys yelling at passing vehicles was investigated in the Heise Park area.

Sunday, July 29

1:14 p.m. — A report of a male in a truck trying to fight with someone at Moto Mart was investigated.

1:18 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported a cell phone stolen.

5:03 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS with a man in the Teakwood Court area.

9:47 p.m. — A man came to the station to speak with an officer about property that belongs to him.

11:05 p.m. — A Sherman Street resident reported receiving threatening messages via Facebook.