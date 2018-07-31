Galion police reports

Thursday, July 26
1:36 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at Heise Park turned out to be someone playing Pokemon Go.
3:18 a.m. — A report of someone sleeping on a bench in the 200 block of Portland Way North was investigated.
8:15 a.m. — A theft report was investigated at Circle K. A woman was arrested in reference to the theft.
2:07 p.m. — A report of two boys throwing rocks at vehicles was investigated in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.
3:41 p.m. — A man was arrested on a Morrow County warrant in the 800 block of East Walnut Street.
Friday, July 27
9:20 a.m. — A resident turned over a driver’s license found in the Park Avenue area.
1:59 p.m. — A report of fraud was investigated in the 400 block of Guinther Court.
2:48 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Grand Street told police someone attempted to break into their vehicle.
7:06 p.m. — A Fifth Avenue resident reported being scammed out of $300 through the Internet.
7:31 p.m. — Officers delivered a message for the Marion Police Department to a person in the 200 block of Libby Lane.
9 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 700 block of South Boston Street.
9:09 p.m. — A theft report was investigated at Dollar General.
10:19 p.m. — A Grove Avenue resident reported doors had been opened at her residence when she returned home.
Saturday, July 28
12:20 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at Cobey Park was investigated. It was determined that those in the car were playing Pokemon Go.
2:51 a.m. — A 26-year-old Galion man was arrested in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue for resisting arrest.
4:47 a.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported someone tried to break into an apartment.
5:10 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of a tree on fire in the 300 block of South East Street.
12:12 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported a purple and white Schwinn bike stolen from their residence.
12:14 p.m. — An East Church Street resident reported receiving harassing text messages from someone breaking a civil protection order.
4:07 p.m. — A 32-year-old Mansfield man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.
9:34 p.m. — A report of three boys yelling at passing vehicles was investigated in the Heise Park area.
Sunday, July 29
1:14 p.m. — A report of a male in a truck trying to fight with someone at Moto Mart was investigated.
1:18 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported a cell phone stolen.
5:03 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS with a man in the Teakwood Court area.
9:47 p.m. — A man came to the station to speak with an officer about property that belongs to him.
11:05 p.m. — A Sherman Street resident reported receiving threatening messages via Facebook.