Lower speed limit OK’d on Ohio 598 in Galion

GALION — Tuesday’s meeting of Galion City Council was another short, but informational session.

In regular business, an ordinance changing the speed limit on State Route 598 from Timberlane to Brandt Road was pushed to a final reading and approved. Residents will soon see the change from 50 mph to 45 mph based upon increased traffic from new businesses in that area.

Prior to the beginning of regular business, Galion resident Rich Henry, who lives on Hillcrest Drive, addressed council with a couple of concerns, including the condition of the roof on the log cabin at Heise Park to the attention of council.

“The log cabin is such a great part of Galion history, I would hate to see the issue get tabled for another year when it is in such bad shape,” Henry said.

Henry also brought up the idea of placing bike racks at various places throughout town, as well a need for some tree trimming to be done.

Mayor O’Leary responded by saying that money for the roof was not something in the current budget, but the need was noted by council.

“The bike racks might be something we could fabricate like we did for the shelter area at the Splash Park,” O’Leary suggested.

Council also moved forward to the final reading of an ordinance which pertains to a Freese Grant project at Unkrich Football Stadium at Heise Park.

The project involves the creation of a handicap accessible area in the stadium seating and will cost the city approximately $8,750, half the cost of the project.

