Galion police reports

Wednesday, July 25

1:48 a.m. — A family in the 200 block of West Parson Street reported a family member missing since Tuesday.

4:20 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 900 block of Highland Avenue was investigated.

5:06 p.m. — A request to check the welfare of a child in the 200 block of South Pierce Street led to a citation being issued to a man for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

5:54 p.m. — A report of people with guns in their pockets sitting in front of the Galion Community Center, 500 Gill Ave., was investigated. The people were open carrying and officers reported no issues.

6:34 p.m. — A baby stroller reported stolen was found on the lawn of a vacant house in the 700 block of Clay Street.

9:35 p.m. — A report of a fight at East Park was investigated.

Tuesday, July 24

10:39 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

11:52 a.m. — A report of a theft was investigated in the 600 block of South Street.

1:32 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated on Third Avenue.

2:33 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on Cedargate Court.

2:56 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 700 block of Frazier Court.

4:30 p.m. — A report of a large sinkhole in the 500 block of Harding Way East was relayed to the City of Galion.

7:39 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported the license plate stolen from a vehicle.

8:36 p.m. — A Holmes Place resident reported medication stolen.

10:32 p.m. — A chainsaw found in the street in the 400 block of North Market Street was turned over to police.

Monday, July 23

2:06 a.m. — A report of a stolen bicycle was investigated in the 100 block of East Street. An arrested was made with a man being charged with receiving stolen property.

12:01 p.m. — A report of fraudulent checks was investigated at Galion Building and Loan.

2:22 p.m. — A bad check was received by a business in the 300 block of South Market Street and turned over to police.

5:07 p.m. — A report of a woman hit a pole in the United Bank parking lot with her car and then fleeing the scene was investigated.

5:39 p.m. — A woman reported her boyfriend missing from the 500 block of Lee Court.

6:38 p.m. — One man was arrested for trespassing and another charged with obstruction of official business after police investigated a report of someone entering an apartment in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

Sunday, July 22

12:29 a.m. — A First Avenue resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

12:37 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

3 p.m. — A debit card found in the ATM at Huntington Bank was turned over to police.

3:26 p.m. — A Third Avenue resident turned a cell phone over to police. He found it in his yard .

3:32 p.m. — A report of kids getting into a dumpster in the 900 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

8:04 p.m. — A Clay Street resident reported a baby stroller stolen from her property.

8:42 p.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported someone trying to pick the lock on a door of the residence.

Saturday

1:11 a.m. — A Fairview Avenue resident reported a TV and laptop stolen from his residence.

1:55 a.m. — A report of a runaway juvenile from the 1200 block of McClure Street was investigated.

7:44 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue was investigated.

11:07 a.m. — A Briarwood Drive resident reported receiving harassing text messages.

7:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Pine Street. A 35-year-old Galion man was arrested for domestic violence, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center. A 51-year-old Galion man was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

9:34 p.m. — A woman was issued a citation for driving under suspension on South Murray Street.

10:49 p.m. — A report of gunshots in the 500 block of Crew Avenue was investigated.

Friday

1:50 a.m. — A 40-year-old Galion man was arrested in the 400 block of Harding Way East for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

5:10 a.m. — A man was issued a citation for driving under suspension on South Street.

5:19 a.m. — A woman was issued a citation for driving under suspension on North East Street.

10:03 a.m. — During an investigation about suspicious people in the South Street area, a 20-year-old Shelby man was arrested for failure to comply with an order of a police officer, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct by fighting. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center and held for court.

12:21 p.m. — A report of the theft of two candy bars and a Hostess cake from Circle K was investigated.

1:04 p.m. — A domestic dispute in the 200 block of North Union Street was investigated.

9:55 p.m. — A Grove Avenue resident reported a debit card stolen.

10:03 p.m. — A domestic dispute in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Harding Way East was investigated and one person was arrested for domestic violence. She was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

11:47 p.m. — A possible breaking and entering was investigated in the 300 block of West Atwood Street.

Thursday

12:10 p.m. — Suspected drug paraphernalia was found in the 1000 block of Harding Way East and turned over to police.

2:20 p.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported vandalism to their property by juveniles.

2:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of West Atwood Street.

5:12 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a 2-year-old child unattended in the 700 block of Harding Way East.

9 p.m. — Police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 100 block of South Market Street.

10:13 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

10:25 p.m. — A report of a drunk driver in the 400 block of Harding Way East led to the arrest of one person.