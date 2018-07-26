Manhunt over, child safe after hours-long search that ended in Richland County

LUCAS — A state-wide Amber Alert, child abduction and manhunt ended peacefully Wednesday evening near Lucas. Robert Beane, 27, was taken into custody following an hours-long manhunt.

The 10-month-old child he allegedly took from its mother early Wednesday morning appeared to be unharmed. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office led the manhunt that ended in Washington Township.

Capt. Jim Sweat, of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, said Beane was found at 6:30 p.m. by a group of law enforcement officials. He was hiding in a wooded area about half a mile were he crashed a stolen vehicle at 2112 Mansfield-Lucas Road.

Sweat said Beane surrendered, and at that time the 10-month-old child was taken into custody by Richland County Children Services, which made arrangements for the mother and child to be reunited.

Beane was taken to the Richland County jail were charges are pending.

According to law enforcement officials, Beane is the child’s father, but does not have custody rights.

Beane, who escaped from custody July 5 while on a medical furlough in the Lorain area, reportedly stole a gray 2018 Chevrolet Camaro in Elyria about 4 a.m. Wednesday. He took that car to his girlfriend’s residence in Lorain, where he assaulted the child’s mother and fled with the child.

He was driving that Camaro when he crashed on Lucas Road and fled into the woods with the child.

Beane also was wanted on a 2015 drug charge in Richland County.

More than 100 law enforcement officials took part in tracking down and capturing Beane, and freeing the child.