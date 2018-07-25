Leesville Grange members meet

GALION — Leesville Grange 2078 met at home of Tom and Priscilla Laughbaum on July 10, with Master/President Donald Graf presiding. The legislative report must be sent in to the Ohio State Grange Office by Sept. 20 for review at the Ohio State Grange Convention.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported all State sewing contest entries must be brought to the next meeting for judging. The Deaf Activities report was a letter from Ohio State Grange office requesting donations for Dogs for a Better Life. Communication was registration for Ohio State Grange Convention received by delegates, Don Graf and Kathie Burkman.

Plans were finalized for the Crawford County fair booth. Theme is Grange – Your Ticket To Better Living through Community Service, Education and Legislation

The next regular Leesville Grange 2078/Pomona Grange 36 meeting is at 7 p.m., Aug. 7, at the Jefferson Township Fire Department. Lunch will be root beer floats.