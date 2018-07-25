Galion briefs: Quilt show in Crestline, Quartet night in Mansfield

Calvary Quilters’ show Aug. 9-10

CRESTLINE — The Prayer Square and Quilt Ministry will be holding a quilt show at Calvary United Church of Christ, 511 Heiser Court, on Thursday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show is open to anyone who would like to display their handiwork. There is no charge to show your quilts or to come and view the quilts.

Set-up for the quilts will be in the church fellowship hall on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 8 from 1-5 p.m. Box lunches and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 419-683-2745 or 419-529-3523.

Aug. 3 is Quartet Night at Mansfield church

MANSFIELD — The GloryWay quartet will appear Friday, Aug. 3 during a Quartet Night at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, 1602 Walker Lake Road in Mansfield. The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but there will be a lover offering. There will be a special Colonial City reunion that night, too. For information visit www.glorywayquarter.com.