MOUNT GILEAD — All three southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire this morning.

The fire happened north of the Ohio 95 exit around 7 a.m., according to the Mount Gilead post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

No one was injured.

The berm is open to traffic, a dispatcher said. Traffic is reportedly moving slowly, according to the patrol.

There is no estimate of when two lanes of I-71 will be re-opened.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_OHP.jpg