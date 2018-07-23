Galion Police Calls

Tuesday

12:50 a.m. — A report of juveniles walking in an alley in the 100 block of Second Avenue with flashlights was investigated. The night walkers were given verbal warnings about curfew violations.

11:19 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 900 block of Kelly Street. Officers were unable to locate the person.

4:20 p.m. — A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.

7:41 p.m. — A cell phone case with bank cards and ID found at Galion Community Hospital were turned over to police.

7:44 p.m. — A report of a fight in the 100 block of North Market Street was investigated.

8:57 p.m. — A report of a fight in the Grant and Columbus Street area was investigated. One person was arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated menacing.

10:22 p.m. — A theft was reported at Moto Mart.

Wednesday

12:42 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man in the 800 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

1:01 a.m. — A report of an unwanted person at a South Pierce Street resident was investigated. The man left the area before officers arrived.

3:10 a.m. — A report of two suspicious people at Powers Reservoir with flashlights was investigated.

11:05 a.m. — A North Union Street resident reported a lawn mower and weed trimmer stolen from the property.

1:42 p.m. — A report of a fight in the 200 block of South Pierce Street was investigated.

2:18 p.m. — A report of an irate customer smoking at a gas pump and refusing to leave from Circle K-Marathon was investigated.

2:48 p.m. — A black wallet found on the bridge near McDonald’s was turned over to police.

6:33 p.m. — A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 500 block of Third Avenue.

8:41 p.m. — A report of a man passed out in a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot was investigated. A man was arrested on several possession of drug charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence.

8:43 p.m. — A report of an assault was investigated in the 300 block of South East Street.

11:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Third Avenue.

12:42 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man in the 800 block of Harding Way West was investigated. One person was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

1:01 a.m. — A report of an unwanted person at a South Pierce Street resident was investigated. The man had left the area before officers arrived.

3:10 a.m. — A report of two suspicious people at Powers Reservoir with flashlights was investigated.

11:05 a.m. — A North Union Street resident reported a lawn mower and weed trimmer stolen from the property.

1:42 p.m. — A report of a fight in the 200 block of South Pierce Street was investigated.

2:18 p.m. — A report of an irate customer smoking at a gas pump and refusing to leave from Circle K-Marathon was investigated.

2:48 p.m. — A black wallet found on the bridge near McDonald’s was turned over to police.

4:46 p.m. — Officers assisted the Galion Fire Department with a mattress fire at a residence in the 200 block of Grove Avenue.

6:33 p.m. — A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 500 block of Third Avenue.

8:41 p.m. — A report of a man passed out in a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot was investigated. One person was arrested on several possession of drug charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence.

8:43 p.m. — A reported assault was investigated in the 300 block of South East Street.

11:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute in the 500 block of Third Avenue was investigated.