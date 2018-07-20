Posted on July 20, 2018 by Russell Kent Gallery: Thursday morning at the Crawford County Fair: Photos by Don Tudor Business, Community, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Junior Fair Dairy Cattle Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair Sheep Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair Sheep Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair Sheep Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Junior Fair Dairy Cattle Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Junior Fair Dairy Cattle Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Junior Fair Dairy Cattle Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Junior Fair Dairy Cattle Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Junior Fair Dairy Cattle Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair Sheep Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair Sheep Show. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Junior Fair Dairy Cattle Show. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments