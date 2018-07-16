Posted on July 16, 2018 by Russell Kent Gallery: Crawford County Fair opening day: Photos by Don Tudor Community, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. 2018 Crawford County Junior Fair Princess Sydnee Corwin, attendant Sheba Sulser, and Prince Daniel Kurek. Photo by Don Tudor. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. Scenes from the 2018 Crawford County Fair on Sunday, July 15. 2108 Crawford County Junior Fair Queen Abigail Brocwell and King Thomas Kurek. Photo by Don Tudor. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments