Country talent Levi Riggs at Crawford County Fair on July 17

BUCYRUS — Rising country singer Levi Riggs is coming to the Crawford County Fair.

His name alone resonates with strong country music influence. With his non-stop energy, enthusiasm, and a smile that just won’t quit, Levi creates a style of country music all on his own!

Riggs is headlining at the Crawford County Fair on Tuesday, July 17, in the grandstand in Bucyrus. Your ticket to the fair will get you into the concert free.

When it comes to authenticity, Levi truly lives the country lifestyle he sings about, working with country music fans and overseeing his family business; selling corn and soybean seed to farmers in the state of Indiana. “I spend my weekdays visiting with growers and providing seed recommendations on their farms. They are my audience. That’s who I am,” he says. Clearly one of the most ambitious country music artists, Riggs founded his own label Windridge Records, and named it after his family’s Jersey dairy cattle farm.

Levi is fresh off a strong 2017 when he made the regional finals in the NASH NEXT competition with “Heard you in a song.” This year he touring with the NASCAR racing circuit and is releasing a new album “She’s everything.”

Recently, Music Row magazine called Levy “a strong, STRONG singer!”

Having spent his entire collegiate career on stages all over the world with the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, Riggs learned to craft his recordings to fit his live show. His first single, “My Best Friend’s A Girl” ran up the charts at a rapid pace, peaking at No. 52 on Billboard Indicator…a huge accomplishment for an independent artist! This single exploded with excitement from new fans begging to hear it at Riggs’ concerts. Originally released January of 2012, the excitement of this single continued as fans drove from New York to Minnesota this summer just to hear Levi sing the single at the 2012 WE Fest (arguably the largest outdoor country music festival in the United States).

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. He also has opened for major acts that include The Band Perry, Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, Easton Corbin, Colt Ford, Justin Moore, Blackhawk, Jo Dee Messina, Brett Eldredge, and more.

Levi sings and writes about what’s true to him, even if it means having to sing on the heavier side of subjects.

“I don’t write songs just to write,” he said. “I write about what I have passion for, what I’m growing through, and what’s real to me. And if I don’t write it, I pick songs that sound like I did!”

Riggs wants songs his fans can sing along to and go home with a piece of him and what he has experienced in life. His passion for his music and his fans shines through when he stands and signs autographs and takes pictures after his concerts at his “meet & greet” until the last fan leaves.

