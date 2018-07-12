Garden Club’s Fall Harvest Show coming in August

MANSFIELD — The 64th Annual Fall Harvest Show, sponsored by the Mansfield Men’s Garden Club, will take place Aug. 25-26 at Kingwood Center Gardens/Exhibit Hall. The show will be open for viewing, free with admission to Kingwood, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 25 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 26.

Area gardeners are invited to show their best vegetables, flowers, fruits, herbs, houseplants, artistic design arrangements, and to compete for monetary prizes, medals, and ribbons in many horticultural categories.

Entries will be accepted from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25. An electric golf cart, hand carts, and Garden Club members will be available to transport entries to the Exhibit Hall during this time. Show schedules, entry cards, and other information may be obtained at the Kingwood Center Gardens Admission Booth or Greenhouse.

Junior gardeners, through grade 12, may also exhibit their vegetables, flowers, and flower arrangements. The theme for the artistic division is “Mansfield on Parade.”

The 2018 Harvest Show sponsors are: John P. Gross Family Fund and Mechanics Bank.

Other additional sponsors and supporters of the Mansfield Men’s Garden Club are: Kingwood Center Gardens, Richland Community Development Group, Richland County Fairgrounds, Richland County Fairgrounds Auxiliary, Strategic Wealth Management, The Waterford at Mansfield, and Wedgewood Estates.

