United Way expands to include emerging young professionals

GALION — United Way of Crawford County, an affiliate of United Way of North Central Ohio, has announced the expansion of its office to include Nadia Oehler as Crawford County manager and promotion of Jillian Tuttle to regional communications manager.

During her time with United Way, Tuttle has played a key role in increasing the non-profit’s presence in Crawford County while unifying all three UWNCO county affiliates through aligned brand messaging. She continues her community involvement with roles on the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce board and Crawford Young Professionals board.

For the first time, Crawford’s United Way will grow to include two full-time employees.

“United Way of North Central Ohio is proud to invest in this expansion,” said Amber Wertman, executive director of UWNCO. “While our community issues are challenging, United Way of Crawford County is bringing together the resources, innovation, passion, and hard work needed to bring about true collective impact.”

Oehler, a Galion native and graduate of Galion High School, will concentrate on building relationships with local businesses and elevating philanthropic investments. United Way of Crawford County continues to modernize the collective giving model to benefit funded partners, community members, and area businesses.

“We are delighted to have Nadia on board. She has the ideal skillset to work with community and business leaders to advance our fundraising and programming,” Wertman said.

Oehler’s position with United Way comes at an opportune time. The Crawford affiliate will kick off the 2018 investment campaign with its annual Designer Purse Bingo event on Saturday, Sept. 15.

“The main goal is to raise funds for our partners, but how we approach that requires creativity and teamwork,” said Oehler. “There aren’t many jobs where you can see the fundraising process through from beginning to end and witness the positive impact of it.”

Oehler joins United Way from the Galion Public Library and the Galion City Health Department where she focused on community outreach, public relations, and grant writing. Pefore that, Oehler attended Bowling Green State University and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in sociology and communication. She is actively involved in the St. Paul United Methodist Church’s administrative council and church choir, Mansfield Symphony Chorus, Literary Lovers Book Club, and Galion Alumni Association.

Courtesy photo Nadia Oehler, left, is the new United Way of Crawford County manager, and Jillian Tuttle has been promoted to regional communications manager