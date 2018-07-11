Galion police reports

Thursday

1:24 a.m. — Police warned a teenager about being out after curfew.

2:24 a.m. — A cell phone and charger were found at Heise Park and turned over to police.

9:56 a.m. — A Fairview Avenue resident reported items stolen from a a parked vehicle overnight

8:52 p.m. — An East Walnut Street resident reported an unwanted person on their property, who then left the area willingly.

Friday

2:10 a.m. — A report of a loud party was investigated in the 500 block of South Boston Street. The parties were warned to be more quiet.

8:45 a.m. — A report of juveniles suspected of shoplifting at Dollar General was investigated.

9:58 a.m. — A possible scam and threat was received by a business in the 200 block of South Riblet Street.

11:54 a.m. — A report of a man who reportedly stole donuts and iced coffee from Circle K was investigated.

1:54 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS with a child that had fallen in the 400 block of South Union Street.

2:05 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

3:21 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

5:26 p.m. — A report of a TV thrown over the bridge in the 300 block of North Market Street was taken.

7:21 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

7:24 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported a stolen catalytic converter.

8:47 p.m. — Officers warned a couple of trespassing at Papa Johns after management at the store barred them from entering the business earlier in the day.

9:01 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Sherry Lane.

9:58 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.

Saturday

12:34 a.m. — A report of a fight at Z Grogg was investigated.

9:24 p.m. — A Grove Avenue reported a phone scam to police.

12:23 p.m. — An employee of Dollar General reported two carts stolen from the business.

3:51 p.m. — A disturbance was investigated in the 800 block of South Market Street.

4:59 p.m. — A report of a man jumping into traffic was actually a man listening to his music and dancing on Public Square.

5:50 p.m. — A Hensley Avenue resident reported an air conditioner and air compression stolen.

Sunday, July 8

6:17 a.m. — A 50-year-old Galion, was arrested in the 600 block of Harding Way East is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

8:42 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of East Church Street.

10:10 p.m. — A man was arrested for domestic dispute in the 300 block of Dawsett Avenue.

10:14 p.m. — A report of unruly juveniles at South Park was investigated.