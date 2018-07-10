Senior Day at the fair is July 19

BUCYRUS —The Crawford County Council on Aging will host the 35th annual Senior Citizens Day at the Crawford County Fair on Thursday, July 19. Special events are in the Youth Building on the fairgrounds. Doors will open at 9 a.m., entertainment will begin at 10 a.m., lunch will be served at noon, and door prizes will be awarded after lunch (you must be present to win a door prize.)

Senior Citizen admission into the fairgrounds is $2. Lunch is free of charge, however a ticket must be obtained at the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St., Bucyrus, in order to reserve a seat and a box lunch. Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 25.

In an attempt to eliminate waiting at the door, all tickets must be picked up at the Senior Center before Thursday, July 19. If you are unable to pick up your ticket, you may send a self addressed stamped envelope to CCCOA-Fair Tickets, P.O. Box 166, Bucyrus, OH 44820. Only individuals 60 years of age and older with a ticket will be guaranteed a seat and a lunch.

Anyone in need of transportation can make a reservation at the same time ticket reservations are made. The deadline to schedule a ride is Friday, July 13, at 5 p.m. Lunch and transportation reservations are on a first come first served basis and are limited to the number of seats and vehicles available. Please contact the Council on Aging at 419-562-3050 or 800-589-7853.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Senior Citizens Day is always a popular event at the Crawford County Fair. This crowd had plenty of fun at the Youth Building. This year's Senior Day is July 19.