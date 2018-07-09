Galion police reports

Friday

12:11 a.m. — An East Walnut Street resident reported some medication stolen.

8:46 a.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported a stroller used for jogging stolen.

9:45 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Charles Street.

2:38 p.m. — A incidence of alleged fraud was investigated in the 300 block of West Payne Avenue.

5:18 p.m. — Police investigated a reported fight in the area of public square.

7:51 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

10:43 p.m. — A report of a breaking and entering was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Saturday

11:07 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Allen Street.

1:04 p.m. — A report of a breaking and entering was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

5:07 p.m. — Syringes found in in the 200 block of South Riblet Street were turned over to police.

6:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of South Pierce Street.

7:32 p.m. — An East Walnut Street resident reported a tent taken from the backyard.

9:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of South Street.

10:16 p.m. — A warning was issued to a person setting off fireworks in the 400 block of Kroft Street.

Sunday

12:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of South Union Street.

12:59 p.m. — An alleged domestic dispute was investigated on Harding Way East.

8:56 p.m. — A South Street resident reported a gun stolen from his residence.

9:59 p.m. — Police investigated a report of someone shooting off fireworks in the 900 block of South Market Street.

Tuesday

5:39 a.m. — A reported breaking and entering in the 400 block of Libby Lane was investigated.

7:49 a.m. — A syringe and needles found in an alley in the 100 block of Harding Way East were turned over to police.

9:34 a.m. — Drug paraphernalia found in the 900 block of Rosewood Drive was turned over to police.

10:11 a.m. — A report of a couple sleeping at East Park was investigated.

11:58 a.m. — A report of a motorist driving off without paying for gasoline was investigated in the 900 block of Water Way in Polk Township.

1:56 p.m. — A report of an assault in the 500 block of Galion Arms was investigated.

3:52 p.m. — A utility trailer was reported stolen in the 400 block of West Atwood Street.

4 p.m. — A Clay Street resident reported a possible scam.

8:15 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated at the Rainbow Motel. The drive of a taxi involved in the incident came back to the scene and provided information.

10:55 p.m. — A reported overdose in the 100 block of West Atwood Street was reported.

11:37 p.m. — A hit-skip accident in the 500 block of North Market Street was investigated and a citation issued to one person for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to control.

Wednesday

1:36 a.m. — While investigating a report of someone swimming in the Heise Park pool, police saw a male juvenile ran through the creek away from the pool Officers didn’t catch the late-night swimmer, but do have his clothes and shoes.

6:13 a.m. — One person was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Portland Way South after a traffic stop.

10:26 a.m. — A report of two young girls playing outside naked in the 500 block of North Columbus Street was investigated and resulted the mother receiving a warning for child endangerment.

10:30 a.m. — A gun found in the restroom at Speedway was returned to its owner.

3:35 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated on Public Square.

10:30 p.m. — One person was issued a citation for possession of marijuana, using fictitious tags and driving under suspension during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

11:11 p.m. — A South Union Street resident was warned against setting off fireworks.