GALION — Another year of Music in the Park has wrapped for the season. Tuesday’s finale of the season series promoted by the Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes included the Crazy Gringos. The local band played to an enthusiastic crowd which braved sultry conditions to take in the show at the bandstand in Heise Park, behind the YMCA.

