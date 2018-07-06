Northmor JOG at camp workshop

GALION — Northmor Jobs for Ohio Graduates participated in a team building workshop at Camp Mary Orton. Thirty-two students, along with Mr. Hutch’s Special Needs class, learned to work together through team building activities. The students set goals, built leadership skills, decision making, problem solving, and learn the importance of healthy communication skills. Students participated on the high ropes or low-ground activities. Participating in this workshop teaches the students to become better leaders in the community and the work force. Camp Mary Orton was impressed with the students as it was raining through some of the activities and the students never complained. The students said it gave them a different challenge with the courses and they liked that.

Northmor Jobs for Ohio Graduates participated in a team building workshop at Camp Mary Orton. Thirty-two students, along with Mr. Hutch’s Special Needs class, learned to work together through team building activities. The students set goals, built leadership skills, decision making, problem solving, and learn the importance of healthy communication skills. Students participated on the high ropes or low-ground activities. Participating in this workshop teaches the students to become better leaders in the community and the work force. Camp Mary Orton was impressed with the students as it was raining through some of the activities and the students never complained. The students said it gave them a different challenge with the courses and they liked that.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_DSC01609.jpg Northmor Jobs for Ohio Graduates participated in a team building workshop at Camp Mary Orton. Thirty-two students, along with Mr. Hutch’s Special Needs class, learned to work together through team building activities. The students set goals, built leadership skills, decision making, problem solving, and learn the importance of healthy communication skills. Students participated on the high ropes or low-ground activities. Participating in this workshop teaches the students to become better leaders in the community and the work force. Camp Mary Orton was impressed with the students as it was raining through some of the activities and the students never complained. The students said it gave them a different challenge with the courses and they liked that.

Northmor Jobs for Ohio Graduates participated in a team building workshop at Camp Mary Orton. Thirty-two students, along with Mr. Hutch’s Special Needs class, learned to work together through team building activities. The students set goals, built leadership skills, decision making, problem solving, and learn the importance of healthy communication skills. Students participated on the high ropes or low-ground activities. Participating in this workshop teaches the students to become better leaders in the community and the work force. Camp Mary Orton was impressed with the students as it was raining through some of the activities and the students never complained. The students said it gave them a different challenge with the courses and they liked that.